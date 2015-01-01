SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Adesola A, Imhasoloeva M, Akinsulore A. Afr. Health Sci. 2022; 22(3): 1-12.

10.4314/ahs.v22i3.3

36910379

PMC9993261

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a global public health problem that affects the quality of life, interpersonal, occupational, and social functioning of sufferers. Despite being high-risk groups, there is a paucity of data on erectile dysfunction among commercial vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders.

OBJECTIVES: We aimed to determine and compare the prevalence and factors associated with ED among long-distance commercial vehicle drivers (CVDs) and commercial motorcycle riders (CMRs) in Ibadan, Nigeria.

METHODS: We used a comparative cross-sectional study design to enroll eligible male respondents in selected motor/motorcycle parks within Ibadan metropolis. Interviewer administered questionnaires were used to elicit sociodemographic/health-related characteristics, and ED status among participants. Data was analyzed using STATA version 12. Chi-square and Binary logistic regression were conducted to explore the association between ED and other covariates. Analyses were performed at 5% significance level.

RESULTS: The prevalence of ED was significantly higher among motorcycle riders than vehicle drivers (71.4% vs 47.4%, p = 0.001). Predictors of ED among CMRs were monogamous marriage type and history of perineal injury; while among CVRs were aged above 40-years, history of perineal injury, and current use of alcohol.

CONCLUSION: There is a need for public education and awareness programmes on ED to reduce the burden and improve well-being in these populations.


Language: en

Keywords

Aged; Humans; Motorcycles; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Accidents, Traffic; Prevalence; Nigeria/epidemiology; Quality of Life; *Erectile Dysfunction/epidemiology; commercial motorcycle riders; Erectile dysfunction; long-distance commercial vehicle drivers; Southwest Nigeria

