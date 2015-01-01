|
Citation
|
Adesola A, Imhasoloeva M, Akinsulore A. Afr. Health Sci. 2022; 22(3): 1-12.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36910379
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a global public health problem that affects the quality of life, interpersonal, occupational, and social functioning of sufferers. Despite being high-risk groups, there is a paucity of data on erectile dysfunction among commercial vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; Motorcycles; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Accidents, Traffic; Prevalence; Nigeria/epidemiology; Quality of Life; *Erectile Dysfunction/epidemiology; commercial motorcycle riders; Erectile dysfunction; long-distance commercial vehicle drivers; Southwest Nigeria