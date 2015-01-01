SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pedraz-Petrozzi B, Deuschle M, Gilles M. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(3): e7045.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.7045

36911631

PMC9992139

We admitted a 42-year-old patient with severe treatment-resistant depression and with psychiatric comorbidities. The patient attempted suicide 5 weeks after admission. Subsequently, we initiated dextromethorphan/bupropion based on prior evidence. As a result, the patient demonstrated an improvement in mood symptoms and a reduction in suicide risk, leading to her discharge.


Language: en

depression; suicidal ideation; comorbidity; bupropion; dextromethorphan

