Pedraz-Petrozzi B, Deuschle M, Gilles M. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(3): e7045.
36911631
We admitted a 42-year-old patient with severe treatment-resistant depression and with psychiatric comorbidities. The patient attempted suicide 5 weeks after admission. Subsequently, we initiated dextromethorphan/bupropion based on prior evidence. As a result, the patient demonstrated an improvement in mood symptoms and a reduction in suicide risk, leading to her discharge.
depression; suicidal ideation; comorbidity; bupropion; dextromethorphan