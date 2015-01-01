SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Giorgetti A, Orazietti V, Busardò FP, Giorgetti R. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1131335.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1131335

PMID

36911125

PMCID

PMC9998479

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine whether the acute co-consumption of ethanol and synthetic cannabinoids (SCs) increases the risk of a motor vehicle collision and affects the psychomotor performances relevant for driving.

DESIGN: Systematic review of the literature. DATA SOURCES: Electronic searches were performed in two databases, unrestricted by year, with previously set method and criteria. Search, inclusion and data extraction were performed by two blind authors.

RESULTS: Twenty articles were included, amounting to 31 cases of SCs-ethanol co-consumption. The impairment of psychomotor functions varied widely between studies, ranging from no reported disabilities to severe unconsciousness. Overall, a dose-effect relationship could not be observed.

CONCLUSION: Despite the biases and limitations of the literature studies, it seems likely that the co-consumption poses an increased risk for driving. The drugs might exert a synergistic effect on the central nervous system depression, as well as on aggressiveness and mood alterations. However, more research is needed on the topic.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

ethanol; review; psychomotor performances; synthetic cannabinoids; systematic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print