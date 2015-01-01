|
Citation
|
Giorgetti A, Orazietti V, Busardò FP, Giorgetti R. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1131335.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36911125
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To determine whether the acute co-consumption of ethanol and synthetic cannabinoids (SCs) increases the risk of a motor vehicle collision and affects the psychomotor performances relevant for driving.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ethanol; review; psychomotor performances; synthetic cannabinoids; systematic