Citation
Li S, Yu S, Yang Q, Yin J, Zhu H, Jiang Y, Ji Y. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1082521.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36908478
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: A systematic review and meta-analysis was performed to evaluate the prevalence of suicide ideation among HIV/AIDS patients in China.
Keywords
Humans; Female; Male; Suicidal Ideation; Prevalence; China/epidemiology; HIV/AIDS; prevalence; meta-analysis; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; suicide ideation; *Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome; acquired immunodeficiency syndrome