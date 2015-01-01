|
Barnard LM, Johnson RL, Brandspigel S, Rooney LA, McCarthy M, Rivara FP, Rowhani-Rahbar A, Knoepke CE, Peterson RA, Betz ME. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(1): e15.
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36915179
BACKGROUND: Temporary, voluntary storage of firearms away from the home is a recommended option for individuals with risk of suicide, but it may also be used in other situations (e.g., long trips). Prior work has explored the availability of storage options and the views of storage locations. Little is known about out-of-home storage practices among those who live in homes with firearms (including owners).
Epidemiology; Suicide prevention; Firearm storage