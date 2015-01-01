Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are persistent gaps in access to sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) in rural and underserved areas, yielding health and legal disparities for survivors. These inequities prompted federal investment in novel telehealth programs to improve SANE access.



PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to examine program case studies from two sexual abuse/assault (SA) telehealth centers, illuminating successes, challenges, and lessons learned.



METHODS: Two state SA telehealth program directors used a collective instrumental case study approach to understand telehealth SANE (teleSANE) program challenges/lessons learned, outcomes, and recommendations for the field. Cross-program commonalities and differences were examined, pooling experiences to derive recommendations to sustain telehealth to increase SA health equity.



RESULTS: Collectively, the two programs have served 18 remote sites and provided 335 consultations. Both programs provide access to 24/7 teleSANE consultation, quality assurance, and mentoring. Unique to each program were engagement of hospital leadership in advisory boards, use of telehealth technology, training programs, and fiscal sustainability. Both programs identified flexibility, offering a tailored implementation approach, regular site support and communication, and teleSANE mentoring aligned with the Quality Caring Model as essential to success. Critical needs identified to sustain programs included (a) multilevel community and hospital buy-in, (b) sustainable funding specific to local institution needs, and (c) robust processes to oversee clinical and technology support.



CONCLUSIONS: Cross-program similarities and differences show the impact telehealth can have on equitable SA care. Program evaluation showed common challenges, lessons learned, and recommendations to advance equitable SA care access in underresourced communities.

