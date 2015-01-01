Abstract

Evidence-based practices in concussion management (CM) have been codified into legislation. However, legislation is varied, and implementation is narrowly evaluated. School nurses hold a unique position to assess the implementation of health policies. The implementation of concussion management policies across Massachusetts high schools was evaluated by the school nurse. A cross-sectional survey was sent to school nurses (N = 304), and responses (n = 201; 68.1% response rate) were tallied whereby higher scores indicated more practices being implemented. One open-text question was included to encourage nurses to provide context regarding implementation in their school. Descriptive statistics and thematic analysis were used to assess current implementation and nursing perspectives.



FINDINGS indicate that the degree of implementation varies, and some nurses reported difficulty with mobilizing clinical uptake of concussion management practices in their schools. Further implementation research is needed, and school nurses are an important stakeholder to include when assessing the clinical uptake of concussion management policies in schools.

Language: en