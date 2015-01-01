|
Hess CW, Howland J, Hackman H, Campbell JK, Vannoy S, Hayden L. J. Sch. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, National Association of School Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
36916285
Evidence-based practices in concussion management (CM) have been codified into legislation. However, legislation is varied, and implementation is narrowly evaluated. School nurses hold a unique position to assess the implementation of health policies. The implementation of concussion management policies across Massachusetts high schools was evaluated by the school nurse. A cross-sectional survey was sent to school nurses (N = 304), and responses (n = 201; 68.1% response rate) were tallied whereby higher scores indicated more practices being implemented. One open-text question was included to encourage nurses to provide context regarding implementation in their school. Descriptive statistics and thematic analysis were used to assess current implementation and nursing perspectives.
Language: en
pediatric concussion; concussion policy; implementation science; school nurses; youth sport