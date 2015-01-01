Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Germany around 1 Million working and commuting accidents per year are officially registered. Since several years this number is constantly at this high level, only just since the appearance of the actual Covid pandemia significantly lower because of lockdowns and increase of homeoffice workplaces.



OBJECTIVE: To ensure the professional care of psychotraumatic sequelae of work-related injuries, in 2012 new regulations were introduced by the DGUV, the national umbrella organization of the German statutory health insurances. This healthcare reform (named "Psychotherapeutenverfahren", verbally translated: psychotherapists' procedure) is looked at 10 years later. Is the new regulation accepted by the surgeons' community? What case constellations can be observed?



MATERIAL AND METHODS: The use of this new instrument among trauma surgeons was evaluated by national data for the complete years 2013-2021. Additionally, we include regional data and case reports from a multidisciplinary medical facility including trauma surgery and psychiatry, located in Güstrow (Northeast Germany).



RESULTS: Nationwide the percentage of psychotherapy amongst the regular treatment has doubled between 2013 and 2021 from 0.47 to 0.96%.



DISCUSSION: Looking at the first 10 years of its clinical implementation, the new German psychotherapy regulation is apparently well accepted by the accident insurance consultants. As data from population based studies are not available, the actual percentage of psychological sequelae of accidents in this cases is not known yet. So there is further need of research and training in this interdisciplinary field to ensure appropriate treatment of victims of work-related accidents. The integration of psychotraumatological facts in the educational agendas of accident insurance consultants has already started.



===



Hintergrund



Deutschlandweit liegt mit etwa 1 Mio. pro Jahr die Zahl von Arbeits- und Wegeunfällen seit Jahren konstant hoch, aktuell allerdings pandemiebedingt niedriger, aufgrund von partiellen Betriebsschließungen, Lockdown-Maßnahmen und der Zunahme von Arbeit aus dem "Homeoffice".

Fragestellung



Die Deutsche Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung e. V. (DGUV; gemeinsamer Spitzenverband der Unfallversicherungsträger) hat 2012 mit dem sog. Psychotherapeutenverfahren ein Instrument zur Förderung und zur Regulierung fachkundiger Versorgung psychischer Unfallfolgen geschaffen. Wie ist diese Regelung angenommen worden? Welche Fallkonstellationen werden beobachtet?

Material und Methode



Nationale Daten zur Nutzung des Psychotherapeutenverfahrens bei Arbeits- und Wegeunfällen werden rückblickend für die Jahrgänge 2013-2021 vorgestellt, exemplarisch auch regionale, inklusive Fallskizzen (aus Güstrow).

Ergebnisse



Deutschlandweit hat sich im betrachteten Zeitraum der Prozentsatz der Psychotherapien von 0,47 auf 0,96 % verdoppelt.

Diskussion



Die 10-Jahresbilanz ist positiv, das Psychotherapeutenverfahren wird offensichtlich gut angenommen. Der tatsächliche Psychotherapiebedarf lässt sich nur aus Einzelstudien abschätzen, repräsentative Studien fehlen. Interdisziplinäres klinisches und wissenschaftliches Engagement für die Psychotraumatisierten ist notwendig und zu optimieren. Grundwissen in Psychotraumatologie ist daher bereits für die D‑Arzt-Medizin in den unfallchirurgischen Weiterbildungskatalog aufgenommen worden.

Language: de