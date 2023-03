Abstract

Access to quality sexual assault (SA) care in rural communities is limited by challenges surrounding building and sustaining a skilled SA nurse examiner workforce. Telehealth can facilitate access to expert care while cultivating a local sexual assault response. The Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Telehealth (SAFE-T) Center aims to decrease disparities in SA care by providing expert, live, interactive mentoring, quality assurance, and evidence-based training via telehealth. This study examines multidisciplinary perceptions of pre-implementation barriers and SAFE-T program impact using qualitative methods. Implications for the implementation of telehealth programs to support access to quality SA care are considered.

