Bello I, Rodríguez-Quiroga A, Quintero J. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2023; 51(1): 10-20.

36912390

In recent years, an increase in the prevalence of suicidal behaviour and completed suicides among children and young people have been observed. Considering adolescence as a sensitive point where actions to promote emotional wellbeing can be implemented, we consider relevant the analysis of suicidal behaviour in this population.


Adolescent; Child; Humans; Emotions; Suicidal Ideation; Prevalence; *Suicide; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology

