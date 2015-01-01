CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Bello I, Rodríguez-Quiroga A, Quintero J. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2023; 51(1): 10-20.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, STM Editores)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
36912390
Abstract
In recent years, an increase in the prevalence of suicidal behaviour and completed suicides among children and young people have been observed. Considering adolescence as a sensitive point where actions to promote emotional wellbeing can be implemented, we consider relevant the analysis of suicidal behaviour in this population.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Emotions; Suicidal Ideation; Prevalence; *Suicide; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology