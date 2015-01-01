Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Health In Men Study (HIMS) has been collecting data on risk factors and health events for the past 25 years in a large community-representative sample of older men. This paper summarises key-findings of the study about depression in later life.



METHODS: Narrative review of selected HIMS studies published over the past 15 years describing risk factors associated with prevalent and incident depression in older men, as well as clinical outcomes associated with depression.



RESULTS: Data from HIMS showed that cardiovascular diseases and risk factors are associated with increased risk of depression, but this association is neither specific nor causative.



FINDINGS from HIMS are not supportive of the vascular hypothesis of depression in later life. Studies investigating lifestyle have generated risk tables capable of guiding risk reduction strategies. Other potentially modifiable risk factors associated with depression in the HIMS cohort included abnormal allostatic inflammatory response, high plasma homocysteine and low testosterone. The results from HIMS also showed that depression is most likely a prodromal manifestation of dementia rather that a true risk factor, but it increases frailty and mortality. The association between depression and suicide in older men is largely mediated by deteriorating health and increasing frailty.



CONCLUSION: HIMS has contributed to advance knowledge about risk factors associated with depression, as well as the health consequences of depression in older men. The study is ongoing and the investigators welcome the opportunity to share data with colleagues who are interested in the health of older people.

