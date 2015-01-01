Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fall-related injuries are a major health concern among people with Parkinson's disease (PD). We compared the incidence and post-injury mortality of head injuries and traumatic brain injury (TBI) among persons with and without PD.



METHODS: This register-based study was conducted on the FINPARK cohort which includes 22 189 persons who were diagnosed with PD in Finland 1996-2015. We excluded persons with a previous head injury, leaving 20 514 persons with PD. For each person with PD, 1-7 matching persons without PD and previous head injury were identified with respect to age, sex and residence. The Cox proportional hazard model was used to estimate hazard ratios for head injury. A logistic regression model was used to compare mortality.



RESULTS: Persons with PD had 2.16-fold (95% CI 2.06-2.26) risk of all head injuries and 1.97-fold (95% CI 1.84-2.10) risk of TBI after adjustment for age, sex and comorbidities. Persons with PD had a higher one-year mortality after any type of head injury (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.44 95% CI 1.28-1.62), TBI (aOR 1.33 95% CI 1.14-1.57) or non-TBI head injury (aOR 1.72 95% CI 1.42-2.07) than persons without PD. The higher risk of mortality was observed six months after TBI and one month after non-TBI injury in persons with PD. Persons with PD and head injury also had a higher one-year mortality than persons with PD and without head injury.



CONCLUSION: Persons with PD have a higher risk of head injury and a higher post-injury mortality than persons without PD.

Language: en