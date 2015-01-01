Abstract

PURPOSE: Nurses are at high risk for workplace violence, which can lead to psychological problems. The purpose of this study was to determine the relationship between workplace violence, self-efficacy, and PTSD, and to further explore whether self-efficacy mediates the relationship between workplace violence and PTSD among Chinese nurses.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in Liaoning Province, China in 2020. A total of 1,017 valid questionnaires were returned. Each questionnaire included the Workplace Violence Scale, the General Self-Efficacy Scale, the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Scale (PTSS-10), and demographics information. A hierarchical multiple regression approach was used to explore the mediating role of self-efficacy in the relationship between workplace violence and PTSD. The mediation model was then tested by the PROCESS macro in SPSS.



RESULTS: A total of 1,017 nurses were included in this study, and the average score of PTSD among Chinese nurses was 26.85 ± 13.13 (mean ± SD). After further adjustment for control variables, workplace violence was positively associated with PTSD, explaining 13% of the variance. High self-efficacy was associated with low PTSD, explaining 18% of the variance. Self-efficacy partially mediated the role of workplace violence and PTSD.



CONCLUSION: The high scores of PTSD among Chinese nurses demand widespread attention. Workplace violence is an important predictor of PTSD in nurses. Self-efficacy is a significant factor in improving PTSD in nurses and mediates the relationship between workplace violence and PTSD. Measures and strategies to improve self-efficacy may mitigate the effects of workplace violence on PTSD in nurses.

Language: en