Lu J, Yu Y, Wang B, Zhang Y, Ji H, Chen X, Sun M, Daun Y, Pan Y, Chen Y, Yi Y, Dou X, Zhou L. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1090451.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1090451

36910753

PMC9995771

PURPOSE: Nurses are at high risk for workplace violence, which can lead to psychological problems. The purpose of this study was to determine the relationship between workplace violence, self-efficacy, and PTSD, and to further explore whether self-efficacy mediates the relationship between workplace violence and PTSD among Chinese nurses.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in Liaoning Province, China in 2020. A total of 1,017 valid questionnaires were returned. Each questionnaire included the Workplace Violence Scale, the General Self-Efficacy Scale, the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Scale (PTSS-10), and demographics information. A hierarchical multiple regression approach was used to explore the mediating role of self-efficacy in the relationship between workplace violence and PTSD. The mediation model was then tested by the PROCESS macro in SPSS.

RESULTS: A total of 1,017 nurses were included in this study, and the average score of PTSD among Chinese nurses was 26.85 ± 13.13 (mean ± SD). After further adjustment for control variables, workplace violence was positively associated with PTSD, explaining 13% of the variance. High self-efficacy was associated with low PTSD, explaining 18% of the variance. Self-efficacy partially mediated the role of workplace violence and PTSD.

CONCLUSION: The high scores of PTSD among Chinese nurses demand widespread attention. Workplace violence is an important predictor of PTSD in nurses. Self-efficacy is a significant factor in improving PTSD in nurses and mediates the relationship between workplace violence and PTSD. Measures and strategies to improve self-efficacy may mitigate the effects of workplace violence on PTSD in nurses.


PTSD; China; workplace violence; nurses; self-efficacy

