Citation
Kennis M, Hale EW, Hemendinger E, Davis R, Ojemann SG, Strom L, Klepitskaya O. J. Parkinsons Dis. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
DOI
PMID
36911947
Abstract
Deep brain stimulation (DBS), a treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD), has been associated with suicidality. We conducted a case-control study comparing suicide in four pairs of cohorts: PD patients with DBS or not, epilepsy patients with resection surgery or not, subjects with BMI≥30 with bariatric surgery or not, and patients with chronic kidney disease with transplantation or not. PD patients with DBS demonstrated a lower risk of suicide relative to PD patients without DBS.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; suicidal ideation; Parkinson’s disease; deep brain stimulation; suicide attempted