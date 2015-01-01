SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kennis M, Hale EW, Hemendinger E, Davis R, Ojemann SG, Strom L, Klepitskaya O. J. Parkinsons Dis. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)

10.3233/JPD-225049

36911947

Deep brain stimulation (DBS), a treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD), has been associated with suicidality. We conducted a case-control study comparing suicide in four pairs of cohorts: PD patients with DBS or not, epilepsy patients with resection surgery or not, subjects with BMI≥30 with bariatric surgery or not, and patients with chronic kidney disease with transplantation or not. PD patients with DBS demonstrated a lower risk of suicide relative to PD patients without DBS.

FINDINGS from other elective surgeries indicate that patients receiving operative treatments do not possess predictable differences in suicide rates relative to their medically managed counterparts.


suicide; suicidal ideation; Parkinson’s disease; deep brain stimulation; suicide attempted

