Abstract

Sexual orientation and gender identity and expression change efforts (SOGIECE) aim to deny or suppress nonheterosexual and transgender identities. SOGIECE, including "conversion practices," are controversial and remain prevalent despite contemporary legislative bans and denouncement of these harmful practices from numerous health profession organizations. Recent work has questioned the validity of epidemiological studies associating SOGIECE with suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts. This perspective article addresses such critiques, arguing that the balance of available evidence indicates SOGIECE contribute to suicidality, while proposing methods to better account for structural context and the multitude of factors that may explain both SOGIECE attendance and suicidality.

