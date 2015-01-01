|
Mawarikado Y, Inagaki Y, Fujii T, Kubo T, Kido A, Tanaka Y. PLoS One 2023; 18(3): e0282944.
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
36913410
BACKGROUND: Knee osteoarthritis (KOA), one of the most common musculoskeletal diseases in older adults, is associated with a high incidence of falls. Similarly, toe grip strength (TGS) is associated with a history of falls in older adults; however, the relationship between TGS and falls in older adults with KOA who are at risk of falling is not known. Therefore, this study aimed to determine if TGS is associated with a history of falls in older adults with KOA.
Language: en
Aged; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Japan/epidemiology; Hand Strength; *Osteoarthritis, Knee/surgery; Toes