Stirparo G, Pireddu R, Andreassi A, Sechi GM, Signorelli C. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
36912108
INTRODUCTION: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has dramatically changed the epidemiology of several diseases. Much evidence on this has been published in the pandemic phase. In addition, many studies have shown that phenomena such as stress, substance abuse, and burnout increased in the general population during the lockdown. Unfortunately, few studies analyze the post-pandemic phase. STUDY OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to evaluate the trend of broad social problems, such as a diagnosis by the emergency department (ED), in the post-pandemic phase in the Lombardy (Italy) region.
Language: en
mental health; COVID-19; social problems