SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dempsey CL, Benedek DM, Zuromski KL, Nock MK, Brent DA, Ao J, Georg MW, Haller K, Aliaga PA, Heeringa SG, Kessler RC, Stein MB, Ursano RJ. Psychiatr. Res. Clin. Pract. 2023; 5(1): 24-36.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association Publishing)

DOI

10.1176/appi.prcp.20220027

PMID

36909141

PMCID

PMC9997076

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify the extent to which the presence of recent stressful events are risk factors for suicide among active-duty soldiers as reported by informants.

METHODS: Next-of-kin (NOK) and supervisors (SUP) of active duty soldiers (n = 135) who died by suicide and two groups of living controls: propensity-matched (n = 128) and soldiers who reported suicidal ideation in the past year, but did not die (SI) (n = 108) provided data via structured interviews from the Study to Assess Risk and Resilience in Servicemembers (Army STARRS). Multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to create a risk score for suicide.

RESULTS: The odds of suicide increased significantly for soldiers experiencing relationship problems, military punishment, and perceived failure or humiliation in the month prior to death. Suicide risk models with these risk factors predicted suicide death among those who reported SI in the past year (OR = 5.9, [95% CI = 1.5, 24.0] χ (2) = 6.24, p = 0.0125, AUC, 0.73 (0.7, 0.8) NOK) and (OR = 8.6, [95% CI = 1.4, 51.5] χ (2) = 5.49, p = 0.0191, AUC, 0.78 (0.7, 0.8); SUP) suggesting the combination of these recent stressors may contribute to the transition from ideation to action.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest for the first time recent stressors distinguished suicide ideating controls from suicide decedents in the month prior to death as reported by informants. Implications for preventive intervention efforts for clinicians, supervisors and family members in identifying the transition from ideation to action are discussed.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print