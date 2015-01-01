|
Campbell IG, Zhang ZY, Grimm KJ. Sleep 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Publisher Associated Professional Sleep Societies)
36916319
STUDY OBJECTIVES: Limiting spindle activity via sleep restriction could explain some of the negative cognitive effects of sleep loss in adolescents. The current study evaluates how sleep restriction affects sleep spindle number, incidence, amplitude, duration, and wave frequency and tests whether sleep restriction effects on spindles change across the years of adolescence. The study determines whether sleep restriction effects on daytime sleepiness, vigilance, and cognition are related to changes in sleep spindles.
adolescence; electroencephalogram; sleepiness; maturation; sleep loss; sleep spindles