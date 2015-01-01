CONTACT US: Contact info
Irigoyen-Otiñano M. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2023; 51(1): 44-45.
36912394
In Spain, 82% of the provinces have an intervention plan to promote continuity of care for suicidal patients, but what is reported by the 2020 Clinical Practice Guide for the Pre- vention and Treatment of Suicidal Behavior in relation to management is scarce.
Language: en
Humans; Spain; Suicidal Ideation; Hospitalization; Suicide Prevention; *Suicide