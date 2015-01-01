SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Irigoyen-Otiñano M. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2023; 51(1): 44-45.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, STM Editores)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

36912394

Abstract

In Spain, 82% of the provinces have an intervention plan to promote continuity of care for suicidal patients, but what is reported by the 2020 Clinical Practice Guide for the Pre- vention and Treatment of Suicidal Behavior in relation to management is scarce.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Spain; Suicidal Ideation; Hospitalization; Suicide Prevention; *Suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print