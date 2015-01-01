Abstract

关键词: 法医病理学, 交通事故, 驾驶员认定, 痕迹检验, 动力学分析

Key words: forensic pathology, traffic accident, driver identification, trace inspection, dynamic analysis



1 case

1.1 Brief facts of the case

At about 02:50 on a certain day, at a road intersection in a certain city, Zhang (male,

39 years old), Li (male, 45 years old) and a heavy-duty semi-trailer tractor (Car A) were driven by

Driving from west to east, with the heavy-duty semi-trailer driving from north to south driven by Zhao Jia

An accident happened to the tractor (Car B, with Zhao B in it), causing Zhang, Zhao A,

Zhao Yi and three people died, and Li was injured. After the accident, Zhang's body

Located between the rear wheel on the left side of the trailer of car A and the road tree at the scene, Li was trapped due to his injury.

In the cab of the car, he is conscious and can move freely. Case handling unit

Commission the identification of the driver of car A at the time of the accident.

1.2 Site inspection

According to the on-site inspection, the front, southeast and northwest of car A are still in the southeast of the intersection

, the front and left side of the car body contacted the road trees on the south side of the road, and one tree was hit

The broken road tree fell on the upper part of the trailer compartment, and the site left over from west to east

The tire marks of the car in the south direction, Zhang's body is located behind the left side of the car

The front part of the row of wheels; the front, southeast, and northwest of the car B is still in the southeast side ditch of the intersection

Inside, there are tire marks of the car from north to southeast left at the scene. thing

The scene diagram is shown in Figure 1.



===



1 案 例

1.1 简要案情

某日 02：50 许，在某市一道路交叉口，张某（男，

39 岁）、李某（男，45 岁）同乘重型半挂牵引车（A 车）由

西向东行驶，与赵甲驾驶的由北向南行驶的重型半挂

牵引车（B 车，内乘赵乙）发生事故，造成张某、赵甲、

赵乙三人死亡，李某受伤。事故发生后，张某的尸体

位于现场 A 车挂车左侧后轮与路树之间，李某因伤困

于该车驾驶室内，意识清醒，能自由活动。办案单位

委托鉴定事故发生时 A 车的驾驶员。

1.2 现场勘验

经现场勘验，A 车头东南尾西北静止于路口东南

处，前部及左侧车体与道路南侧路树接触，一棵被撞

断的路树倒伏于挂车车厢上部，现场遗留有自西向东

南方向的该车轮胎印痕，张某的尸体位于该车左侧后

排车轮前部；B 车头东南尾西北静止于路口东南边沟

内，现场遗留有自北向东南方向的该车轮胎印痕。事

故现场示意图见图 1。

