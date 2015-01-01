|
Citation
Natividad A, Huxley E, Townsend ML, Grenyer BFS, Pickard JA. J. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa Healthcare)
DOI
PMID
36916308
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Self-harm presents significant risk for individuals with borderline personality disorder (BPD). Both self-harm and BPD are associated with deficits in mindfulness and emotion dysregulation. Previous research suggests that thought suppression and emotional inexpressivity may underpin self-harm in people with BPD, suggesting potential links to self-harm functions common for those with BPD. More research is needed to strengthen our understanding of this relationship. AIMS: This study examines how BPD symptoms, mindfulness, emotion dysregulation and self-harm functions are related.
Language: en
Keywords
self-harm; non-suicidal self-injury; mindfulness; Borderline personality disorder; emotion dysregulation