Al-Ani Z. Prim. Dent. J. 2023; 12(1): 79-84.

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Surgeons of England Faculty of General Dental Practitioners)

10.1177/20501684231154952

36916625

Data from the literature on temporomandibular disorder (TMD) amplification or exacerbation in whiplash injuries is quite discordant. Substantial controversy exists regarding the incidence, prevalence, proposed mechanism of injury, clinical characteristics, and prognosis of TMDs due to whiplash.This article describes this controversy and presents findings from contemporary literature.


Humans; Prevalence; road traffic accidents; *Temporomandibular Joint Disorders/diagnosis/etiology/therapy; *Whiplash Injuries/complications/diagnosis; cervical extension and flexion; Temporomandibular disorders; whiplash; whiplash-associated TMD

