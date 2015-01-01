Abstract

Suicide remains one of the most pressing public health problems in the world. It is estimated that about 700,000 individuals annually commit suicide (WHO, 2021). In 2019, suicide was noted as the fourth leading cause of death among individuals 15-29 year-olds across the globe. More than half of global suicide cases (77 %) occurred in low- and middle-income countries (WHO, 2021). In the Philippines, the rate of suicide was 2.5 per 100,000 population in 2019 (Department of Health, 2019).



Suicide among the youth in the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic



Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates alarmed that suicide cases may increase (Tandon, 2021). While cases in some countries were noted to decline during the first year of the pandemic (Tandon, 2021), suicide attempts among the youth in the Philippines increased to 7.5 % in 2021 from 3 % in 2013, representing an increase of 150 % (Boiser, 2022). Likewise, about 20 % of young Filipinos considered suicide, representing about five million young individuals (Boiser, 2022, Ramos, 2023). However,...



School-based responsive mental healthcare for suicide



Early identification and management have been recommended by the WHO (2021) and UNICEF et al. (2022) as a cornerstone for responsive care to people affected by suicidal behaviors. However, there may be sparse mental health professionals in developing countries. For instance, there is only one guidance counselor for every 13,400 students in public schools in the Philippines, far from the ideal ratio of one for every 500 students endorsed by the Philippine Guidance and Counseling Association (...



School-based suicide prevention and mental health promotion



Stigma remains a significant barrier to seeking help for mental disorders and suicide among the young (WHO, 2021; UNICEF et al., 2022). For instance, the Philippines have a pervasive mental health stigma, such as perceiving mental health problems and consultations as signs of personal weaknesses, loss of character, embarrassment, and disgrace resulting in a loss of face and reputation (Alibudbud, 2022, Martinez et al., 2020). As such, the WHO (2021) and UNICEF et al. (2022) recommend building...



Conclusion



While schools in the Philippines, similar to other developing nations, have limited economic and human resources for mental health, they can prevent suicide and foster an environment conducive to good mental health. Responsive care can be enhanced by utilizing screening questionnaires and training school physicians and nurses using the mhGAP. School-based suicide prevention and mental health promotion can be done by promoting mental health in school orientations, strengthening anti-bullying...

