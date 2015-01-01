SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dorstyn D, Oxlad M, Whitburn S, Fedoric B, Roberts R, Chur-Hansen A. Aust. Health Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Australian Healthcare Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)

10.1071/AH22256

36921621

OBJECTIVEEarly, targeted treatment is critical to recovery and overall health following a work-related illness or injury. Limited research has explored the important dimensions of work-specific injury rehabilitation from both client and staff perspectives.

METHODSA total of 17 participants (13 clients with work-related injuries, 3 physiotherapists, 1 project manager) involved in a unique program providing allied health treatment in combination with return-to-work services, were interviewed. Data were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis.

RESULTSFour themes were generated: (1) a biopsychosocial approach to rehabilitation; (2) a self-paced environment where client outcomes are optimised through transparent and collaborative team processes; (3) comprehensive care aids client recovery and return to work; and (4) a desire for service expansion is hampered by systemic barriers.

CONCLUSIONSInjured workers and staff provided very positive feedback about the biopsychosocial supports needed for successful return to work, particularly the use of in-house work-specific simulation tasks as gradual in-vivo exposure and collaboration with scheme stakeholders. How to best provide this holistic care within current legislative requirements remains a challenge.


