Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma in the elderly is gradually growing more prevalent as the aging population increases over time. The purpose of this study is to assess hospitalization costs of the elderly trauma population and analyze the association between those costs and the features of the elderly trauma population.



METHODS: In a retrospective analysis, data on trauma patients over 65 who were admitted to the hospital for the first time due to trauma between January 2017 and March 2022 was collected from a tertiary comprehensive hospital in Baotou. We calculated and analyzed the hospitalization cost components. According to various therapeutic approaches, trauma patients were divided into two subgroups: non-surgical patients (1320 cases) and surgical patients (387 cases). Quantile regression was used to evaluate the relationship between trauma patients and hospitalization costs.



RESULTS: This study comprised 1707 trauma patients in total. Mean total hospitalization costs per patient were ¥20,741. Patients with transportation accidents incurred the highest expenditures among those with external causes of trauma, with a mean hospitalization cost of ¥24,918, followed by patients with falls at ¥19,809 on average. Hospitalization costs were dominated by medicine costs (¥7,182 per capita). According to the quantile regression results, all trauma patients' hospitalization costs were considerably increased by length of stay, surgery, the injury severity score (16-24), multimorbidity, thorax injury, and blood transfusion. For non-surgical patients, length of stay, multimorbidity, and the injury severity score (16-24) were all substantially linked to higher hospitalization costs. For surgical patients, length of stay, injury severity score (16-24), and hip and thigh injuries were significantly associated with greater hospitalization costs.



CONCLUSIONS: Using quantile regression to identify factors associated with hospitalization costs could be helpful for addressing the burden of injury in the elderly population. Policymakers may find these findings to be insightful in lowering hospitalization costs related to injury in the elderly population.

Language: en