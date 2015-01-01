Abstract

Few clinical trials have examined brief non-pharmacological treatments for reducing suicide risk in older Veterans, a high-risk group. Problem Solving Therapy (PST) is a promising psychosocial intervention for reducing late life suicide risk by increasing adaptive coping to problems through effective problem solving and related coping skills. The current randomized clinical trial will compare the efficacy of six telephone-delivered sessions of Safety Planning (enhanced usual care; EUC) only or an updated version of PST (emotion-centered PST [EC-PST]) + EUC to determine the added clinical benefit of EC-PST for reducing severity of suicidal ideation and for increasing reasons for living, a critical protective factor. Participants randomized to EC-PST + EUC or EUC only will be 150 Veterans (75 each) with active suicidal ideation who are aged 60 or older; have a current DSM-5 anxiety, depressive, and/or trauma-related disorder; and without significant cognitive impairment. Primary outcomes (Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale and Reasons for Living-Older Adults scale) will be assessed at 11 timepoints: baseline, after each of 6 treatment sessions, posttreatment, and at follow-up at 1, 3, and 6 months posttreatment, and analyzed using mixed effects modeling. Additionally, moderators and mediators of primary outcomes will be examined-functional disability, executive dysfunction, and problem-solving ability. Qualitative feedback from participants will identify potential Veteran-centric changes to the EC-PST protocol and to EUC. Ultimately, the goal of this study is to inform the evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for treatments to reduce suicide risk in older Veterans and specifically to inform clinical decision-making regarding the merit of adding EC-PST to EUC.

