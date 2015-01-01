Abstract

Under the human-automation codriving future, dynamic trust should be considered. This paper explored how trust changes over time and how multiple factors (time, trust propensity, neuroticism, and takeover warning design) calibrate trust together. We launched two driving simulator experiments to measure drivers' trust before, during, and after the experiment under the takeover scenario. The results showed that trust in automation increased during short-term interactions and dropped after four months, which is still higher than pre-experiment trust. Initial trust and trust propensity had a stable impact on trust. Drivers trusted the system more with the two-stage (MR + TOR) warning design than the one-stage (TOR). Neuroticism had a significant effect on the countdown compared with the content warning.

