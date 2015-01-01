|
Citation
|
Lee BJ, Cotes RO, Mojtabai R, Margolis RL, Nucifora FC, Nestadt PS. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2023; 84(3): 22m14587.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Physicians Postgraduate Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36920279
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Clozapine is the most efficacious antipsychotic medication, but it is underutilized and its mechanism of action is still poorly understood. One aspect of its unique efficacy that requires further study is its effect on suicidality. A randomized controlled trial, the InterSePT study, yielded evidence that clozapine reduces suicidality more than olanzapine, after which it became the only medication indicated for recurrent suicidal behavior in schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. We present here the first study of population mortality data to investigate the effect of clozapine on suicide.
Language: en