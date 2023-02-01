Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patient-reported outcomes can measure domains that are personally meaningful, such as life engagement, which reflects motivation, pleasure, and well-being. This study explored whether certain items from the Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology Self-Report (IDS-SR) can capture patient life engagement in major depressive disorder (MDD).



METHODS: IDS-SR life engagement items were identified by a) a panel of expert psychiatrists (n = 4), b) patient interviews (n = 20), and c) a principal component analysis (PCA) to explore clustering of items. Psychometric analyses were performed on potential subscales, and a minimal clinically important difference (MCID) was estimated by anchor- and distribution-based methods. IDS-SR data were obtained from three randomized controlled trials of adjunctive brexpiprazole in MDD.



RESULTS: Expert psychiatrists selected 10 items by consensus from the IDS-SR that might capture patient life engagement (Cronbach's alpha, 0.82; item-total correlations, 0.36-0.58). Patient interviews identified 13 items as moderately to very relevant to life engagement (Cronbach's alpha, 0.85; item-total correlations, 0.35-0.61). The PCA revealed a cluster that included all 10 items selected by psychiatrists and 11 items identified by patients. Expert psychiatrists intentionally distinguished life engagement and core depressive symptoms, although patient insights and the PCA indicated that these aspects of MDD are strongly linked. The 10-item IDS-SR life engagement subscale had an MCID of 3-5 points.



CONCLUSIONS: Different approaches consistently identified a subset of 10 IDS-SR items that can measure life engagement in MDD, which may be suitable to group into an IDS-SR life engagement subscale.

