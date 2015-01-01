Abstract

BACKGROUND: Respectful care during labour and childbirth, which has recently received a great deal of attention around the world, is vital for providing high-quality maternity care. However, this area has been underexplored in developing countries including Iran. RESEARCH AIM: This study aimed to assess postpartum women's views regarding disrespect and abuse during labour and childbirth in Iran.



METHODS: A qualitative study that involved a purposive sample of 21 postpartum women was conducted in Tehran, Iran, between 2019 and 2020. Following the semi-structured individual interviews, a conventional content analysis was performed. ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS: This research approved by Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, Iran, with the ethical approval number 1396.810. Following explanation of the study's objectives, eligible women consented to participate in the study. The confidentiality of the participants' information and the anonymity of the analysis were maintained at all stage of the study. All data was stored on the password protected file in the researcher computer The findings were only disseminated in summary form, with no identifying of individual participants.



RESULTS: Analysis of the data resulted in two main themes: 'inappropriate interaction' and 'inadequate quality care'. The 'inappropriate interaction' theme includes 'lack of empathy' and 'verbal abuse'. The second theme includes five sub-themes 'lack of participation in decision-making', 'lack of privacy', 'ignorance of women's pain and medical needs', 'rushed labour and painful procedures', and "unsatisfying facilities'.



CONCLUSION: Providing supportive care, respectful communication, adequate participation in decision-making, maintaining privacy, attending to women's labour pain and medical needs, and improving the quality of the physical birth environment are all examples of what labouring women consider to be respectful maternity care. To minimise disrespect and maltreatment of women during childbirth, an all-inclusive strategy engaging women, communities, healthcare professionals, managers, and educators is required.

