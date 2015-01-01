Abstract

Safety has become the primary concern of automated driving system (ADS) in recent years. Compared with highly automated driving (L4 and above), conditionally automated driving (L3/L3+ ADS) seems to be a moderate choice, where drivers are required to respond to the takeover request (TOR) whenever necessary. It is the system's responsibility to make sure that the takeovers would be safe at the time of issuing the TOR. To realize that, a lot of factors need to be taken into consideration. As it has been found that drivers' eyes-on-road gazes increase slowly in the first few seconds while transferring to manual driving from automated driving and drivers' gaze behaviors are related with situation awareness, the main aim of this study is to investigate the impact of duration of monitoring before the TOR on takeover time and whether there is a positive or negative relationship between the two. To verify these, we designed a driving simulator study where the TOR was issued 0 s, 5 s, 10 s and ≥ 15 s after the non-driving-related task has ended. Twelve scenarios were designed, and the results from 36 participants showed that there was indeed a statistically significant difference, however, the relationship was neither positive nor negative, which was close to a parabola. Analyzing results of eye movements and gaze behavior further supported this conclusion. It is therefore concluded the duration of monitoring before the TOR should neither be too short nor too long, and 5-7 s would be appropriate choices. This is desirable not only for improving takeover performance of drivers but also for improving the prediction model for predicting takeover performance of drivers that has yet to be studied, so as to improve safety, reliability and acceptance of the ADS.

Language: en