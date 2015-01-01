|
Yang SL, Tan CX, Li J, Zhang J, Chen YP, Li YF, Tao YX, Ye BY, Chen SH, Li HY, Zhang JP. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e167.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36922776
BACKGROUND: Left-behind adolescents (LBAs) are adolescents aged 11-18 years who are separated from their parents and left behind in local cities by one or both parents for a period of more than 6 months. LBAs in rural areas are likely to engage in aggressive behavior, which can affect interpersonal relationships, reduce academic performance, and even lead to anxiety and depression. To our knowledge, no studies have examined the mediating effect of resilience and self-esteem on the relationship between negative life events and aggression among Chinese rural LBAs. Therefore, this study aimed to explore the relationship between negative life events and aggression among Chinese rural LBAs and how self-esteem and resilience mediate the association.
Aggression; Resilience; Self-esteem; Mediation; Negative life events; Rural left-behind adolescents