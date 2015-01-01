Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to investigate cycling skills, cycling difficulties, fall concern, and fall history while cycling in persons with bilateral vestibulopathy.



DESIGN: Fifty-one persons with bilateral vestibulopathy and 51 healthy control subjects filled out a questionnaire about cycling abilities. This questionnaire consisted of four parts: (1) general information about audiovestibular function, vision, and physical activity; (2) general cycling abilities, history, and difficulties; (3) fall concern while cycling in various situations; and (4) fall history.



RESULTS: Out of the 51 patients, 61% found riding a bicycle difficult, 29% were not able to cycle anymore, and 10% reported not having any problems riding a bicycle. Their mean cycling time decreased from 3.15 hrs weekly before to 1.27 hrs weekly after disease onset (p = 0.002). The latter also differed significantly from the mean cycling time of 3.51 hrs weekly in control subjects (p < 0.001). The main complaints while cycling were not being able to look behind (88%), having difficulties with visually stabilizing the environment (65%), and not being able to ride in a straight line (61%). The fall concern was significantly higher in the patient group, with cycling in the dark and at dusk, and turning the head as their main concerns (p < 0.001). Falls and near-falls were respectively reported in 50% and 65% of the patient group. Only the latter differed significantly from the control group. However, the number of reported falls differed significantly between both groups.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates cycling difficulties in persons with bilateral vestibulopathy, related to problems with postural control and gaze stabilization. Knowledge about specific complaints and triggers is important to prevent future falls. A combination of coping strategies and aids, with vestibular rehabilitation focused on gaze stabilization might be considered, as well as avoidance of cycling in specific cases.

Language: en