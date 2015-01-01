Abstract

BACKGROUND: Optic flow provides dynamic information relating to body position and motion with respect to visual frames of reference. This study investigated the effects of optic flow stimuli presented in four directions on postural stability in young and older adults.



METHODS: Twenty-five young (20-40 years) and 51 older (≥65 years) people participated in this study, with the older group classified into low fall risk (n = 27), and high fall risk (n = 24) sub-groups. While standing in a dark room, participants viewed static scattered white dots for 30 s, followed by 30 s periods of optic flow consisting of white dots "moving" in one of four flow directions, randomised: radial expansion and contraction, circular anti-clockwise and clockwise. Centre of pressure (CoP) position, postural sway in anteroposterior (AP) and mediolateral (ML) axes, and muscle activity of tibialis anterior (TA), gastrocnemius medialis (GM) and tensor fascia latae (TFL) were recorded.



RESULTS: Across groups, the four optic flow stimuli induced increased AP sway and three of the four optic flow stimuli induced increased ML sway, with concomitant increases in muscle activity, indicating optic flow stimuli induced a generalised destabilising, rather than a direction-specific, effect. Only one optic flow condition (radial contraction) induced a change in average CoP position, and this may reflect the adoption of a protective stance position to avoid a backward fall. Optic flow destabilised postural control more in older people compared with younger people, and radial expansion stimuli destabilised ML postural control more in the older high fall risk group compared with the older low fall risk group.



CONCLUSION: Optic flow stimuli have a generalised destabilising effect on postural control across groups as shown by non-directional specific increases in postural sway and muscular activity. Optic flow stimuli have a greater impact on postural stability in older compared with younger adults and this is more pronounced in the ML plane for older people at increased risk of falls.

