Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychological workplace violence (WPV) is the primary form of workplace violence suffered by nursing interns. Psychological WPV not only damages the physical and mental health of nursing interns, but also has a negative impact on their work quality and career choice.



AIM: To investigate the characteristics and types of psychological WPV suffered by nursing interns in China, analyze the influencing factors of psychological WPV among nursing interns, and explore the influence of psychological WPV on the professional commitment of nursing interns.



METHODS: The subjects were 1,095 nursing interns from 14 medical colleges in Shandong Province. The data were collected electronically using the psychological WPV against nursing interns questionnaire and the professional commitment scale of nursing. The frequency and component ratio were used to describe the incidence and characteristics of psychological WPV. Binary logistic regression was used to analyze the influencing factors of psychological WPV, and linear regression investigated the influence of psychological WPV on the professional commitment of nursing interns.



RESULTS: In the study, 45.0% (n = 493) of nursing interns suffered at least one incidence of psychological WPV during clinical practice, mainly discrimination and verbal abuse. Patients and their relatives were the main perpetrators of psychological WPV. Discrimination and lack of trust were the two main reasons behind psychological WPV. Furthermore, 75.9% of psychological WPV incidents were not effectively reported. Logistic regression showed that clinical internship duration, place of family residence, and hospital level were the influencing factors of psychological WPV among nursing interns. Linear regression results showed that psychological WPV had a negative effect on nursing interns' professional commitment.



CONCLUSION: Psychological WPV against nursing interns is highly prevalent in China, negatively impacting their professional commitment. It is suggested that colleges should introduce courses for nursing interns to understand and cope with psychological WPV before entering clinical practice, and hospitals should establish a mechanism to prevent, cope with, report, and deal with psychological WPV to effectively reduce the incidence of psychological WPV against nursing interns, improve their ability to cope with psychological WPV, and enhance their professional commitment.

Language: en