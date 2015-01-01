|
Edwards EM, Daugherty AM, Fritz NE. Int. J. MS Care 2023; 25(2): 51-55.
(Copyright © 2023, Clinicians Group)
36923580
BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) causes motor, cognitive, and sensory impairments that result in injurious falls. Current fall risk measures in MS (ie, forward walking [FW] speed and balance) are limited in their sensitivity. Backward walking (BW) velocity is a sensitive marker of fall risk and correlates with information processing speed (IPS) and visuospatial memory (VSM) in persons with MS. Backward walking is a complex motor task that requires increased cognitive demands, which are negatively affected by MS; however, whether cognitive function modifies the sensitivity of BW as a fall risk assessment in MS remains unknown. This study examines the influence of cognition on the relationship between BW and falls in persons with MS.
Language: en
falls; cognition; walking; multiple sclerosis; backward walking