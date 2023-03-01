Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early evidence suggests that unexpected non-reward may increase the risk for aggressive behaviors. Despite the growing interest in understanding brain functions that may be implicated in aggressive behaviors, the neural processes underlying such frustrative events remain largely unknown. Furthermore, meta-analytic results have produced discrepant results, potentially due to substantial differences in the definition of anger/aggression constructs.



METHODS: Therefore, we conducted a coordinate-based meta-analysis, using the activation likelihood estimation algorithm, on neuroimaging studies examining reward omission and retaliatory behaviors in healthy subjects. Conjunction analyses were further examined to discover overlapping brain activations across these meta-analytic maps.



RESULTS: Frustrative non-reward deactivated the orbitofrontal cortex, ventral striatum and posterior cingulate cortex, whereas increased activations were observed in midcingulo-insular regions. Retaliatory behaviors recruited the left fronto-insular and anterior midcingulate cortices, the dorsal caudate and the primary somatosensory cortex. Conjunction analyses revealed that both strongly activated midcingulo-insular regions.



LIMITATIONS: Spatial overlap between neural correlates of frustration and retaliatory behaviors was conducted using a conjunction analysis. Therefore, neurobiological markers underlying the temporal sequence of the frustration-aggression theory should be interpreted with caution.



CONCLUSIONS: Nonetheless, our results underscore the role of anterior midcingulate/pre-supplementary motor area and fronto-insular cortex in both frustration and retaliatory behaviors. A neurobiological framework for understanding frustration-based impulsive aggression is provided.

Language: en