Abstract

Clinical signs of drug use can be helpful to identify which drug has been consumed. Amphetamine intake has traditionally not been considered to cause nystagmus. The aim of this study was to explore whether there is a relationship between amphetamine use and nystagmus in a population of apprehended drivers in a naturalistic setting. We evaluated drivers suspected of drug-impaired driving where blood samples were collected and a clinical test of impairment (CTI) was performed. Evaluation of nystagmus is one of the CTI subtests. The samples were analysed for alcohol and psychoactive drugs. Cases with a nystagmus test were recorded and amphetamine-only cases were compared with alcohol-only cases and with cases where alcohol or drugs were not detected, respectively. Samples from 507 amphetamine-only cases were compared to 485 alcohol-only cases and 205 drug-negative cases. The median blood amphetamine concentration was 0.37 mg/L and the median alcohol concentration was 1.57 g/kg. The proportion of cases with nystagmus was similar in amphetamine-only cases (21%) and drug-negative controls (25%), p = 0.273, but higher in alcohol-only cases (53%), p < 0.001. No association was found between the blood amphetamine concentration and degree of nystagmus (Spearman's ρ = 0.008, p = 0.860), whereas an association between blood alcohol concentration and degree of nystagmus was demonstrated (ρ = 0.249, p < 0.001). In conclusion, our study did not find that apprehended drivers using amphetamine had more frequently nystagmus than a control group that tested negative for alcohol and drugs, even at high amphetamine concentrations in blood. Hence, nystagmus should not be considered a tool for identifying amphetamine-induced impairment in drivers.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

Language: en