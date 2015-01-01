Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dettol and sodium hypochlorite have wide use as household disinfectants and cleaners. Intentional and nonintentional ingestion are widespread, mainly causing mild symptoms that require no specific treatment. However, severe complications can occur when large volumes are ingested. Both products affect the same organ systems in the body, which can result in fatalities when ingested together.



CASE PRESENTATION: We present the case of a 26-year-old Asian man who died from multiorgan failure after deliberately ingesting a presumed large volume of Dettol and sodium hypochlorite. The case illustrates the severe complications that can occur with mixed ingestion of these commonly used household products.



CONCLUSION: Clinicians must be aware of the increased risk of death caused by the combined ingestion of chloroxylenol and sodium hypochlorite.

