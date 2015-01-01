|
Citation
Alao DO, Moin K, Abraham S. J. Med. Case Reports 2023; 17(1): e95.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36922869
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Dettol and sodium hypochlorite have wide use as household disinfectants and cleaners. Intentional and nonintentional ingestion are widespread, mainly causing mild symptoms that require no specific treatment. However, severe complications can occur when large volumes are ingested. Both products affect the same organ systems in the body, which can result in fatalities when ingested together.
Language: en
Keywords
Death; Poisoning; Dettol; Multi-organ failure; Sodium hypochlorite