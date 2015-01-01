|
Citation
Guo X, Angulo A, Tavakoli A, Robartes E, Chen TD, Heydarian A. Sci. Rep. 2023; 13(1): e4278.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36922522
Abstract
The integration of human-centric approaches has gained more attention recently due to more automated systems being introduced into our built environments (buildings, roads, vehicles, etc.), which requires a correct understanding of how humans perceive such systems and respond to them. This paper introduces an Immersive Virtual Environment-based method to evaluate the infrastructure design with psycho-physiological and behavioral responses from the vulnerable road users, especially for pedestrians. A case study of pedestrian mid-block crossings with three crossing infrastructure designs (painted crosswalk, crosswalk with flashing beacons, and a smartphone app for connected vehicles) are tested.
Language: en