Mitchell SM, Brown SL, Moscardini EH, LeDuc M, Tucker R. Assessment 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10731911231161766

36935566

The interpersonal theory of suicide hypothesizes that suicide ideation (SI) emerges specifically in the context of hopelessness about the immutability of thwarted belongingness (TB) and perceived burdensomeness (PB; i.e., interpersonal hopelessness). The psychometrics of the Interpersonal Hopelessness Scale (IHS), which could be used to test this hypothesis directly, have not been rigorously evaluated. Participants (U.S. adults reporting past-year SI) completed online self-report assessments at Waves 1 (W1; N = 595) and 2 (W2; N = 215), 1 week apart. Confirmatory factor analyses supported a two-factor structure, IHS-TB and IHS-PB. Correlations indicated strong concurrent validity. Hurdle negative binomial regressions indicated that W1 IHS-TB and IHS-PB scores were associated with SI presence and severity at both waves, but this was inconsistent when adjusting for other W1 variables. IHS-TB and IHS-PB demonstrated excellent internal consistency and moderate to good test-retest reliability. The IHS could improve theory testing and suicide risk assessment and management.


Language: en

thwarted belongingness; suicide; suicide ideation; interpersonal theory of suicide; interpersonal–psychological theory of suicide; perceived burdensomeness

