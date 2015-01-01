|
Citation
Lederman J, Löfvenmark C, Djärv T, Lindström V, Elmqvist C. BMC Emerg. Med. 2023; 23(1): e30.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36927353
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Non-conveyed patients (i.e. patients who are not transported to a hospital after being assessed by ambulance clinicians) represent a significantly increasing proportion of all patients seeking ambulance care. Scientific knowledge about patients' non-conveyance experiences is sparse. This study describes the lived experiences of non-conveyed patients in an ambulance care context.
Keywords
Humans; Uncertainty; Hospitals; Qualitative Research; *Emergency Medical Services; *Ambulances; Ambulance care; Caring encounter; Emergency medical services [MeSH]; Non-conveyance; Patients’ perspectives; Phenomenology