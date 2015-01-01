Abstract

PURPOSE: The activities related to the prevention of crash injuries in older adults (PCIOA) performed by Family Physicians (FPs) have been scarcely studied. Our aim was to estimate the frequency of PCIOA activities performed by FPs in Spain and its association with attitudes and beliefs regarding this health problem.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study in a nationwide sample of 1888 FPs working in Primary Health Care Services, recruited from October 2016 to October 2018. Participants completed a validated, self-administered questionnaire. Study variables included three scores related to current practices (General Practices, General Advice and Health Advice), several scores related to attitudes (General, Drawbacks and Legal), demographic and workplace characteristics. To obtain the adjusted coefficients and their 95% confidence intervals, we applied mixed effects multi-level linear regression models and the likelihood-ratio test to compare multi-level and one-level models.



RESULTS: The frequency of PCIOA activities reported by FPs in Spain was low. The General Practices Score was 0.22/1, the General Advice Score was 1.82/4, the Health Advice Score was 2.61/4, and the General Attitudes Score was 3.08/4. The importance given to road crashes in the elderly obtained 7.16/10, the role that FPs should play in the PCIOA obtained 6.73/10, and the current perceived role obtained 3.95/10. The General Attitudes Score and the importance that FPs give themselves in the PCIOA were associated with the three Current Practices Scores.



CONCLUSION: The frequency of activities related to the PCIOA that FPs usually carry out in Spain is far below desirable standards. The average level of attitudes and beliefs about the PCIOA of the FPs working in Spain seems adequate. The variables of the most pronounced FPs associated with the prevention of traffic accidents in older drivers were age over 50 years, female sex and foreign nationality.

Language: en