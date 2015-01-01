Abstract

Child abuse is a global problem for public health as it negatively affects people and society. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) associates the adverse experience during childhood with a series of long-term impacts on health. The aim of this study is to explore the impact of child abuse on females' health, including physical, mental, and social health. The methodology used in this specific review is to carry out a systematic search in electronic databases (Google Scholar, Scopus, PubMed, and Crossref) in published articles between 2004 and 2021. The exclusion criteria were all review papers, such as literature reviews, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses. We also excluded papers that were not written in the English language. Consequently, the inclusion criteria were written in English, original articles, and prospective, case-control, cross-sectional studies that investigated childhood abuse of girls and the health effects in adulthood. Initially, from a total of 796 papers returned by the search, 415 were rejected due to duplicate articles, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses. In addition, 316 articles were rejected due to nonrelevance to the study's subject. However, from the first 796 papers, 18 met the conditions to be included in the review. We found that females exposed to childhood abuse were more likely to suffer from eating disorders, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, phobias, paranoid ideation and psychoticism, early menarche, sleep disorders, metabolism disorders, cardiovascular diseases, asthma, chronic pain, and early mortality, which are physical and mental conditions in females' adulthood related to child abuse. The conclusions of this work show that it is a primary need to give emphasis on combating child abuse and timely management when this is a fact.

Language: en