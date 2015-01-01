Abstract

Psychiatric emergencies are encountered by every physician - regardless of specialty. Nevertheless, psychiatric emergencies in general hospitals are often a very significant challenge. In this article, the most important psychiatric emergency situations, diagnostic aspects as well as corresponding therapy options are presented.



CENTRAL MESSAGE

Expertise in the management of psychiatric emergencies is important for any physician, as is the case with other emergency situations.



The most important syndromes relevant to emergency psychiatric disorders include acute agitation, suicidal tendencies, delirious syndromes, stuporous conditions and anxiety syndromes.



Careful psychiatric diagnostics and differential diagnostics include anamnesis and third-party anamnesis as well as organic exclusion diagnostics including laboratory and ECG and, if necessary, CSF diagnostics, EEG and cerebral imaging.



Suicidality is of particular importance in the psychopathological assessment.



In unclear situations, the patient must not be discharged without a third-party medical history.



Psychopharmacologically, highly potent neuroleptics such as haloperidol in combination with benzodiazepines, e.g. diazepam or lorazepam, are among the most widely used substances.



Psychiatrische Notfälle begegnen jedem Arzt – egal welcher Fachrichtung. Gleichwohl stellen psychiatrische Notfallsituationen im Allgemeinkrankenhaus oftmals eine sehr große Herausforderung dar. Im vorliegenden Artikel werden die wichtigsten psychiatrischen Notfallsituationen, diagnostische Aspekte sowie entsprechende Therapieoptionen dargestellt.



KERNAUSSAGEN

Expertise im Management psychiatrischer Notfälle ist – ähnlich wie im Falle anderer Notfallsituationen – für jeden Arzt wichtig.



Zu den wichtigsten notfallpsychiatrisch relevanten Syndromen gehören akute Erregungszustände, Suizidalität, delirante Syndrome, stuporöse Zustandsbilder sowie Angstsyndrome.



Die sorgfältige psychiatrische Diagnostik und Differenzialdiagnostik umfassen Anamnese und Fremdanamnese sowie eine organische Ausschlussdiagnostik inkl. Labor und EKG sowie ggf. Liquordiagnostik, EEG und zerebrale Bildgebung.



Eine besondere Bedeutung bei der psychopathologischen Befunderhebung kommt der Suizidalität zu.

In unklaren Situationen darf die Entlassung des Patienten ohne Fremdanamnese nicht erfolgen.



Psychopharmakologisch gehören hochpotente Neuroleptika wie z.B. Haloperidol in Kombination bit Benzodiazepinen, z.B. Diazepam oder Lorazepam, zu den am breitesten einsetzbaren Substanzen.



Schlüsselwörter



akute depressive Störungen - Notaufnahme - Psychopharmakologie - psychopathologische Befunderhebung - Unruhezustand - Suizidalität



Keywords



acute depressive disorders - emergency room - Psychopharmacology - psychopathological assessment - restlessness - suicidality

