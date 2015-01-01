|
Swaney EEK, Cai T, Seal ML, Ignjatovic V. Front. Neurol. 2023; 14: e989974.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36925940
INTRODUCTION: Blood biomarkers have been identified as an alternative tool for predicting secondary outcomes following concussion. This systematic review aimed to summarize the literature on blood biomarkers of secondary outcomes following concussion in both pediatric and adult cohorts.
concussion; systematic review; mild traumatic brain injury; biomarkers; secondary outcomes