|
Citation
|
Oyekunle V, Gibbs A, Tomita A. Glob. Health Action 2023; 16(1): e2188686.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Centre for Global Health Research (CGH) at Umeå University, Sweden, Publisher Co-Action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36927500
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Stepping Stones and Creating Futures (SS/CF) is a gender transformative and economic empowerment intervention that has effectively reduced the perpetration of intimate partner violence (IPV) by young men living in informal settlements in South Africa.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Male; depression; intimate partner violence; Mental Health; *Depression/epidemiology/prevention & control; *Intimate Partner Violence/prevention & control/psychology; Gender Identity; informal settlement; Mediation Analysis; Stepping Stones and Creating Futures; Young men