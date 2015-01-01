Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stepping Stones and Creating Futures (SS/CF) is a gender transformative and economic empowerment intervention that has effectively reduced the perpetration of intimate partner violence (IPV) by young men living in informal settlements in South Africa.



OBJECTIVE: This study examines whether depression mediated the association between SS/CF intervention and decreased IPV.



METHOD: Data from a two-arm cluster randomised community-based controlled trial that evaluated the effectiveness of SS/CF in lowering IPV were obtained from 674 young men aged 18-30 within urban informal settlements in South Africa. After being randomly assigned to either the experimental arm (SS/CF) or the control arm, the participants were followed up for 24 months. Logistic regression using mediation analysis was conducted to see whether changes in depressive symptoms mediated the association between the intervention and reduced IPV perpetration.



RESULTS: Findings from the mediation analysis indicated that those assigned to the SS/CF experimental group reported lower depression (β = -0.42, p < 0.05) at 12 months, and this was subsequently associated with reduced IPV (β = 0.43, p < 0.05) at 24 months. The direct path from SS/CF to IPV was originally (β = -0.46, p < 0.01), but reduced in the mediation model to (β = -0.13, p = 0.50). Depressive symptoms mediated the association between the SS/CF intervention and decreased IPV perpetration.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that one pathway through which SS/CF decreased IPV was through improvement in mental health (i.e. depression). Future IPV prevention interventions may consider incorporating components that focus on improving mental health as a way of also reducing IPV perpetration in disadvantaged settings.

